Video: Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Is A Doting Dad As Daughter Radhya Cries During Ear-Piercing Ceremony

Rishab Shetty is a cinematic revelation in India. It is important to note that he placed the Indian entertainment industry on a new level in the year 2022 with his sole holding, Kantara. While the film became a global box office phenomenon, Rishab, who served as director, writer, and actor for the film, demonstrated his strong and in-depth eye as a storyteller and also proves that the power of good content can transcend everyone and is always adored by the audience by bringing a narrative from the heartlands of India.

Despite being a celebrated filmmaker and actor, Rishab is a man who is known to be humble, and down to earth, loves to stay close to his roots and culture, and has always prioritized his family over anything.

The actor recently went to his native place and conducted an ear-piercing ceremony for his daughter Radhya. Rishab who has always seen visiting his hometown was taken back by the memories and the ceremony of his daughter inked another cherishing memory in his life. Sharing glimpses of the ritual ceremony on his social media he captioned,

"The home where I grew up is filled with memories, and now Radhya 's ear piercing ceremony added another special memory to it".

Rishab Shetty has seen one of the biggest turnaround of his career as an actor but despite the busy schedule he has, he is also known to be a family man as he always prioritizes his family before anyone and everything. Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty is looking forward to taking the audience back to the roots and culture with the prequel of his globally hit Kantara in the making.