Kantara Actor Rishab Shetty Celebrates His 40th Birthday With Fans in Bengaluru: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 07, 2023

Kantara Actor-Director-Writer Rishab Shetty brought in his 40th birthday celebrations with the people who matter the most to him, his fans. Presenting some exciting pictures ahead of how fans celebrated their favourite actor with pomp and joy in Bengaluru

The actor was joined by his wife Pragathi at the celebrations

Fans started thronging at the Nandi Link Road in the Garden City

Fans were seen organisig and engaging in traditional Kannada song and dance cultural activities

Can there be a better gift than this?

Of course, Shetty also joined in with his fans to celebrate his big day

To new beginnings

The actor was honoured with a memento by his fans

Of course, he obliged everyone with selfies

Shetty will soon resume shoot on the prequel of Kantara

