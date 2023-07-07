Kantara Actor Rishab Shetty Celebrates His 40th Birthday With Fans in Bengaluru: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 07, 2023
Kantara Actor-Director-Writer Rishab Shetty brought in his 40th birthday celebrations with the people who matter the most to him, his fans. Presenting some exciting pictures ahead of how fans celebrated their favourite actor with pomp and joy in Bengaluru
The actor was joined by his wife Pragathi at the celebrations
Fans started thronging at the Nandi Link Road in the Garden City
Fans were seen organisig and engaging in traditional Kannada song and dance cultural activities
Can there be a better gift than this?
Of course, Shetty also joined in with his fans to celebrate his big day
To new beginnings
The actor was honoured with a memento by his fans
Of course, he obliged everyone with selfies
Shetty will soon resume shoot on the prequel of Kantara
