Ganapath - A Hero Is Born Teaser Out! Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon Bring A Heavy Dose Of Action In This Futuristic Drama |

The makers of the upcoming action thriller film, 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born,' unveiled its teaser on Friday. This highly-anticipated movie stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in leading roles, with direction by Vikas Bahl and a special appearance by Amitabh Bachchan. 'Ganapath - A Hero Is Born' promises to deliver a visual spectacle, seamlessly merging intense action sequences with an enchanting musical score that guarantees to take the audience on an epic journey. At its core, the film revolves around the ascent of a fighter as he embarks on a quest to uncover his destiny in an uncharted realm.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani shares his excitement about the project, stating, "We are thrilled to showcase one of our most ambitious project. 'Ganapath - A Hero Is Born.' This film has been crafted with immense passion and a unique vision. It ventures into uncharted territory and holds many surprises in store for the audience."

Moviegoers can mark their calendars as 'Ganapath - A Hero Is Born' is scheduled to hit theaters on October 20. Presented by Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Good Co, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. It is set for a worldwide release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.