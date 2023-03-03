Tiger Shroff on Ganapath Part 1, 'It’s a milestone in my career and a very challenging film for me'

Tiger Shroff | Pic: Instagram/tigerjackieshroff

Tiger Shroff’s career will have two big releases this year. No prizes for guessing that he is very excited about his next big film Ganapath Part 1. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, and Kriti Sanon and is all set to release this Dussehra. Tiger is also very happy working with Akshay Kumar in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Read on to know more.

Tiger is elated about sharing screen space with Akshay. He opens up about how during the shooting break time of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, he enjoyed playing games with the Khiladi. “Working with Akshay sir during Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was really fun. He makes you do a lot of exercises. But we also enjoyed playing games during the leisure hours that we availed during in-between shoots,” he says.

Adding more he gushes, “It’s a privilege and honour to be working with the original action legend none other than Akshay sir.”

Talking about his next big release Ganapath Part 1. he reveals, “I am very excited and happy that finally we have completed the film. It will be releasing this Dussehra between October 20 - 23. It’s a milestone in my career and also a very challenging and different film for me.”

Tiger also shares his mantra for eye protection. “It’s very important to protect your eyes, especially during this summer season. Also, I like wearing glasses as I am very shy, so, I feel secure behind glasses and thus often I wear glassess.I like a different range of sunglasses,” he says.

He then gives away a secret, as to what he likes to give as a present to his loved ones. “I love to gift sunglasses to my friends simply because it is sunny and hot these days,” he discloses.