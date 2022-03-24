Watch: Karan Wahi, Zahrah Khan turn up the heat in Guru Randhawa's music video 'Tere Saath Ho'

After the record breaking success of ‘Dance Meri Rani’ the hit music duo Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan are back with ‘Tere Saath Ho’ produced by Bhushan Kumar and composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

The upbeat dance track is penned by Bagchi and Shabbir Ahmed.

Starring Guru, Zahrah and Karan Wahi, the music video is directed by Collin Dcunha and promises some electric chemistry between Zahrah and Karan as Guru steps in to bring the pop Punjabi flavour.

Says Guru Randhawa, “When you hear ‘Tere Saath Ho’ you will know it’s a very unique track and I was happy to collaborate with Zahrah Khan again after the massive success of Dance Meri Rani.”

Says Zahrah S Khan, “Audiences really showered ‘Dance Meri Rani’ with a lot of love and Guru and I hope to bring them another hit with ‘Tere Saath Ho’.”

Karan Wahi says, “This track ‘Tere Saath Ho’ is something that I immediately loved when I heard it. Every moment on the set filming this track with Guru, Zahrah and Collin felt like a party.”

Says Bhushan Kumar, “Audiences have been waiting to hear Guru Randhawa and Zahrah Khan’s next track after ‘Dance Meri Rani’ and there couldn’t be a better song than ‘Tere Saath Ho’ which is an exceptional dance track with fresh sounds and beats.”

Tanishk Bagchi shares, “I wanted to experiment and push the envelope with ‘Tere Saath Ho’ and Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan really took it to the next level.”

Says Collin Dcunha, “The music video of this track is based on a photographer and his muse – The chemistry between Zahrah and Karan, the camaraderie between Guru and them, the vibrancy and colours just make this track something you don’t want to miss.”

Produced by T-Series, ‘Tera Saath Ho’ is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 02:24 PM IST