Karan Wahi leaves fans shocked with his body transformation photos, promises to get back in shape soon

Popular television personality Karan Wahi recently shared a series of pictures of his physical transformation and busted myths about abs.

The 'Remix' actor shared three different pictures on Instagram that precisely show how his abs look in different phases.

In one of the pictures, Karan flaunts his perfect abs. However, in another photo, which is from the lockdown period, he had a bulging belly.

The third photo is of the current time when he is trying to get back into shape.

"How i started the Lockdown, Where i Reached in the Lockdown, Where iam Today. #phew #mainwapasaaunga. Ps- for those who think abs humesha rehte hai Its a myth," he captioned the post.