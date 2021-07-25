Karan Wahi leaves fans shocked with his body transformation photos, promises to get back in shape soon

Popular television personality Karan Wahi recently shared a series of pictures of his physical transformation and busted myths about abs.
The 'Remix' actor shared three different pictures on Instagram that precisely show how his abs look in different phases.
In one of the pictures, Karan flaunts his perfect abs. However, in another photo, which is from the lockdown period, he had a bulging belly.
The third photo is of the current time when he is trying to get back into shape.
"How i started the Lockdown, Where i Reached in the Lockdown, Where iam Today. #phew #mainwapasaaunga. Ps- for those who think abs humesha rehte hai Its a myth," he captioned the post.
Karan's several industry friends took to the comments section to react to his post.
Television actor Jay Bhanushali, who couldn't believe his eyes, wrote, "Nahiin, yeh nahin ho sakta (This can’t be true)."
Nevertheless, Anita Hassanandani shared a fire emoticon, while Ravi Dubey expressed his full faith that Karan would return to his original fit self. "U will reach from 3rd image to 1st image in no time at all," he commented.
Karan is known for appearing in television shows such as 'Remix', 'Dill Mill Gaye' and 'Kuch Toh Log Kahenge'. He has also hosted reality shows such as 'Indian Idol' and 'Nach Baliye' in the past and was a part of several reality shows such as 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)