Watch: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's new romantic track 'Baarish Aayi Hai' out

Popular television couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's new romantic track 'Baarish Aayi Hai', sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Stebin Ben, is finally out.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Bigg Boss 15' runner-up shared a short teaser of the music video to which he captioned, "Aao, pyaar Barsaao! A very special track, hope you all enjoy it as much as we did Show some love! #BaarishAayiHai Out Now on @vyrloriginals YouTube channel."

The melodious track marks the second on-screen collaboration for the 'Bigg Boss' lovebirds after their much popular sad-romantic track 'Rula Deti Hai'.

Apart from that 'Baarish Aayi Hai' also marks the second collaboration of the singers Shreya Ghoshal and Stebin Ben after their super-hit track 'Pyar Karte Ho Na' which featured popular television artists Mohsin Khan and Jasmin Bhasin.

Soon after the 'Mubarkaan' actor shared the short teaser video of the song, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

"Chemistry of Tejran" a fan commented followed by fire emoticons.

Another fan wrote, "Just loving all the vibe "followed by heart emoticons.

Karan and Tejasswi fell in love with each other on 'Bigg Boss 15'. Karan became the second runner-up and Tejasswi won the season. Popularly called 'TejRan', Karan and Tejasswi make regular public appearances together, sending out couple goals.

Meanwhile, Karan is currently seen hosting a dance reality show 'Dance Deewane Junior', whereas the 'Bigg Boss 15' winner is currently a part of Ekta Kapoor's famous daily soap 'Naagin 6'.