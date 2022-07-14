Watch: Arjun Bijlani, Kanika Mann's 'Roohaniyat Chapter 2' to release on July 22; trailer out

After receiving a phenomenal response on Chapter 1 of Arjun Bijlani and Kanika Mann's 'Roohaniyat', the makers have shared the trailer of the second season of the show.

The 14-episodic series will release three episodes every Friday, starting July 22.

The captivating trailer captures the intriguing theme of the show - “Is Forever Love, A Lie”. In this chapter, Prisha (Kanika) will be seen confessing her feelings for Saveer (Arjun), as he reciprocates the same.

The series also tells us how these dynamic characters, Saveer and Prisha, are perfectly opposite. While Saveer is a dark yet charismatic entrepreneur who has had a tragic past, Prisha is an unpredictable naive girl who believes in the concept of true love and soulmates.

Commenting on the release, Arjun Bijlani says, “With all the love that we received from the audiences during the first chapter, we are thrilled to showcase the second chapter. This time, they will see different dynamics in Saveer and Prisha’s relationship. We look forward to the audience's reaction to the trailer, and I hope they also love this Chapter like the first.”

Kanika Mann says, “It’s such a good feeling that our fans are liking our work and that Roohaniyat Chapter 2 is going to release soon. Prisha is a bubbly girl who believes in soulmates and true relationships. The second chapter will witness more twists and turns in Saveer-Prisha’s life. I hope the audiences enjoy this chapter too and figure out if forever love, is a lie or not?”

Directed by Glen Barretto and Ankush Mohla, the romantic drama also stars Smita Bansal and Aman Verma in key roles along with Yuvika Chaudhary, Palak Purswani, Harshit Sindhwani, Geetika Mehandru, Arushi Handa and Shaan Grover.

