Watch: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan get competitive during paintball match with fans

It is known that Arjun Kapoor‘s sister started this initiative called Fankind to raise funds for various causes. She has got on board various celebrities to raise funds and winning fans will get to spend time with their favourite stars and do some fun activities. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor filmed their activities with their fans on Monday.

Thanking Anshula Kapoor for this initiative, Varun Dhawan shared a photo on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Thank U @fanofficial and special thanks to @janhvikapoor for being such a sport and sorry for shooting u.”

Varun had a face-off with Janhvi Kapoor and in exclusive videos of Bollywood Hungama, he said, “It’s going to be very competitive. I’m not gonna go easy on them.”