Watch: How Varun Dhawan kick-starts his day with dad David Dhawan on 'Coolie No 1' set

The team of David Dhawan’s next directorial Coolie No. 1, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the leading roles, is currently shooting in Mumbai. While the shooting schedule is pretty hectic, the cast is making sure to have a fun time as well.

Today, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to wish good morning in a fun way with his father David Dhawan. In the clip, we can see Varun enjoying a scooter ride with David Dhawan on the sets of Coolie No.1. Varun shared the video and captioned it as, “Good morning ☕️ #coolieno1”.