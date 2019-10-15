Varun Dhawan to Ayushmann Khurrana, celebs take #BalaChallenge to another level

New Delhi: As soon as news of Akshay Kumar's Bala challenge surfaced the internet, scores of celebrities stormed social media with their funniest moves to complete the task.

Bollywood's 'Khiladi' who surprised his fans by dancing like crazy on the latest peppy track 'Bala...Shaitaan Ka Saala' from his upcoming film 'Housefull 4' challenged his friends and fans to perform the signature step as part of #Balachallenge.

Since then, fans are going gaga over the actor's signature dance moves and have flooded the Internet with their hilarious dance steps.

The latest one to join was singer Vishal Dadlani who has also crooned the party number.

Singer Neeti Mohan shared the amazing video on her Twitter handle which seems to be from the recording session. In the video, Vishal starts dancing on the track and later Mukti and Shakti Mohan join him to complete the challenge. The crazy video is garnering several likes on the micro-blogging website.