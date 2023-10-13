 WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor Hides Her Face In The Car, Netizens Say She Looks ‘Drunk’ 
Janhvi is the daughter of the late legendary actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 10:57 AM IST
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday night. As the paparazzi surrounded her car for pictures, the Dhadak actor was seen laughing and hiding her face. Janhvi was photographed wearing a pink floral co-ord set. As the video went viral, a section of netizens trolled Janhvi stating that she looked “drunk”. 

Watch the video below. 

One user wrote, “Chadh gyi hai Sharma nhi rahi.” “She look drunk and depressed u never know what is going on their life’s,” added another. One user commented, “Sab daru ka kamal hai.”

Janhvi is the daughter of the late legendary actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. She made her acting debut in Bollywood with the film Dhadak in 2018 with Ishaan Khatter, a romantic drama that garnered her attention and recognition. Since then, she has been part of other Bollywood projects like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, Good Luck Jerry, and Mili to name a few. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in Mr and Mrs Maahi alongside actor Rajkummar Rao, in Ulajh opposite Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah and the Pan-India film Devara along with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. 

Regarding her personal life, there have been ongoing rumors about Janhvi's relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, who happens to be the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. Shikhar is known for his roles as an entrepreneur, polo player, and philanthropist. A plethora of pictures and videos featuring the speculated couple have emerged on social media platforms. It's important to note that as of now, neither Janhvi nor Shikhar have officially acknowledged or refuted their relationship, despite being frequently seen together.

