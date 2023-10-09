 Watch: Janhvi Kapoor Jets Off For Vacation With Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya
Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
article-image

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Monday morning was snapped at the Mumbai airport along with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

The duo did not pose together in front of the paps.

Janhvi was snapped in a casual outfit and opted for a no-makeup look.

She was seen greeting the paps and flaunting her cute smile.

Shikhar, on the other hand, donned a sky-blue shirt paired with blue jeans. He completed his look with black shades.

Several pictures and videos of the rumoured couple have surfaced on social media.

article-image

Neither Janhvi nor Shikhar have confirmed or denied their relationship, however, the two have been spotted together several times. Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. He is an entrepreneur, polo player, and philanthropist.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was seen in 'Bawaal' opposite Varun Dhawan.'Bawaal' is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for helming blockbusters like 'Dangal' and 'Chhichhore'. The film is a romantic drama set against the backdrop of World War 2.

She will be next seen in 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' alongside actor RajKummar Rao, in 'Ulajh' opposite Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah and in the Pan-India film 'Devara' along with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

article-image

