WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor Dances On Mumbai Streets With Rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya During Ambani's Ganpati Visarjan

Billionaire business magnate Mukesh Ambani and his family threw, what could be called the biggest 'Ganpati bash' of the city on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The Ambanis welcomed home Lord Ganesha on September 19 and the who's who of Bollywood were seen queueing up at Antilia to seek blessings from the Lord.

The Ambanis hosted Ganpati Bappa at their abode for one-and-a-half days and they were seen celebrating the festival in full fervour.

As they bid farewell to the Lord after one-and-a-half days, a massive procession was taken out from Antilia for the immersion of the idol of Ganpati Bappa, and that too was attended by several celebs.

Janhvi Kapoor dances at Ambanis' Ganesh visarjan

A video from the visarjan procession has now surfaced on the internet in which actress Janhvi Kapoor, who happens to be quite close to the Ambanis, was seen dancing as they all said their goodbyes to Bappa.

In the video, Janhvi can be seen dancing her heart out in the middle of a crowded Mumbai street. Not just that, but her rumoured boyfriend and politician Sushil Kumar Shinde's grandson Shikhar Pahariya can also be spotted next to him.

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani, can also be seen behind Janhvi, as the crowd proceeded towards the immersion spot.

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has a number of projects lined up in her kitty, and the actress has been flying in and out of Mumbai frequently.

She is soon set to mark her Telugu debut with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan's 'Devara'.

As for Bollywood, Janhvi will be seen sharing the screen once again with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'. In the film, she will be seen playing the role of a cricketer.

Besides, she also has 'Ulajh' in the pipeline, which is a story of bureaucrats.

