Ambani Ganeshotsav: Suhana Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Others Prove White Was The Colour Of The Night

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 20, 2023

Celebs queued up at the Ambani residence in Mumbai on Tuesday night on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, and white seemed to be their go-to colour for the festivities. Janhvi Kapoor looked ethereal in an ivory saree with minimal makeup and accessories

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan looked simple yet elegant in a white salwar suit as she posed with her family

While Varun Dhawan opted for a white and silver combination, his wife Natasha Dalal donned a full-white lehenga

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Shraddha Kapoor proved how there's beauty in simplicity in a beautiful white salwar suit

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Rashmika Mandanna flashed her brightest smile at the cameras in a sheer ivory saree

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Vicky Kaushal looked like the total 'biba munda' that he is in a white kurta-pyjama with a matching stole

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Jawan star Nayanthara twinned with her husband Vignesh Shivan in an ivory set

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Karan Johar ditched his colourful wardrobe for the festival and went for an ivory sherwani

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Khushi Kapoor exuded Disney princess vibes in a white lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda looked handsome in a white sherwani

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Jackky Bhagnani went for a white sherwani with a hint of black as he posed alongside girlfriend Rakul Preet Singh

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Manushi Chhillar was a vision in white in a floral saree and heavy chandbalis

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Anil Kapoor once again proved age is just a number in a white sherwani

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Ajay Devgn walked in at the festivities wearing a white collared kurta and pyjama

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Shanaya Kapoor looked divine in a see-through white saree

Photo by Varinder Chawla

