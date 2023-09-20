Ambani Ganeshotsav: Suhana Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Others Prove White Was The Colour Of The Night

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 20, 2023
Celebs queued up at the Ambani residence in Mumbai on Tuesday night on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, and white seemed to be their go-to colour for the festivities. Janhvi Kapoor looked ethereal in an ivory saree with minimal makeup and accessories
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan looked simple yet elegant in a white salwar suit as she posed with her family
While Varun Dhawan opted for a white and silver combination, his wife Natasha Dalal donned a full-white lehenga
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Shraddha Kapoor proved how there's beauty in simplicity in a beautiful white salwar suit
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Rashmika Mandanna flashed her brightest smile at the cameras in a sheer ivory saree
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Vicky Kaushal looked like the total 'biba munda' that he is in a white kurta-pyjama with a matching stole
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Jawan star Nayanthara twinned with her husband Vignesh Shivan in an ivory set
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Karan Johar ditched his colourful wardrobe for the festival and went for an ivory sherwani
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Khushi Kapoor exuded Disney princess vibes in a white lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda looked handsome in a white sherwani
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Jackky Bhagnani went for a white sherwani with a hint of black as he posed alongside girlfriend Rakul Preet Singh
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Manushi Chhillar was a vision in white in a floral saree and heavy chandbalis
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Anil Kapoor once again proved age is just a number in a white sherwani
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Ajay Devgn walked in at the festivities wearing a white collared kurta and pyjama
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Shanaya Kapoor looked divine in a see-through white saree
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!