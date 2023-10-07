Janhvi Kapoor Poses Seductively In A Bold Strapless Outfit (PHOTOS)

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 07, 2023

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor decided to bless the Instagram feed with a fresh set of mesmerising pictures from a photoshoot. 

Kapoor, who is the daughter of late actress Sridevi took to the photo-sharing platform and dropped a series of pictures in different poses. 

Janhvi wrote in the caption, “Post pack up portraits of a dreamer.”

She can be seen wearing a strapless lime-green outfit with a plunging neckline. 

Janhvi flaunted her luscious locks and played around with them while posing seductively. 

The 'Dhadak' actor's makeup was minimal yet accentuated her fuller lips and almond-like eyes. 

Clearly, Janhvi’s beauty is captivating and can surely make one pause while scrolling through their feed. 