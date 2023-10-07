Janhvi Kapoor Poses Seductively In A Bold Strapless Outfit (PHOTOS)

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 07, 2023
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor decided to bless the Instagram feed with a fresh set of mesmerising pictures from a photoshoot.
Kapoor, who is the daughter of late actress Sridevi took to the photo-sharing platform and dropped a series of pictures in different poses.
Janhvi wrote in the caption, “Post pack up portraits of a dreamer.”
She can be seen wearing a strapless lime-green outfit with a plunging neckline.
Janhvi flaunted her luscious locks and played around with them while posing seductively.
The 'Dhadak' actor's makeup was minimal yet accentuated her fuller lips and almond-like eyes.
Clearly, Janhvi’s beauty is captivating and can surely make one pause while scrolling through their feed.