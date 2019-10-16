Watch Janhvi Kapoor give mid-week motivation with new workout video

Janhvi Kapoor has always been a fitness enthusiast and it shows with her frequent visits to the gym. She is usually papped looking as happy as ever while heading to the gym. So much so, that she does not miss out on her workout sessions even while she’s on a vacation!

Her Pilates trainer, Namrata Purohit recently shared a video where Janhvi is seen working out with utmost dedication and concentration and it even features Malaal fame actress, Sharmin Segal. Namrata uploaded the video with the caption, “@janhvikapoor @sharminsegal @sanjanabatra challenged on the #CoreStix… Keeping the body stable during each move is essential and challenging, making you work the core tremendously! It is possible to really engage each muscle and work every body part on it!”