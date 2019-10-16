Janhvi Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi as lead pair in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’?

It seems Yash Raj Films has finally decided to go forward with the second instalment of ‘Bunty Aur Babli, which featured Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan and was a big hit on screen. Shaad Ali will be directing the sequel who also helmed the firt instalment. Though there are multiple speculations are in the air with the star cast, it has been heard that Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhadak girl Janhvi Kapoor will be the duo to sign the film.

A source reveals, "Though Ishaan Khatter was initially considered for the male lead, he has allotted bulk dates to Mira Nair's ‘A Suitable Boy’. Since the makers want to roll with Bunty Aur Babli 2 before year-end, they are in talks with Siddhant. The actor will wrap up the shoot of Inside Edge's latest season, post which he can work on the comedy. If Janhvi comes on board, she is likely to squeeze in the project between Dostana 2, and Takht, which rolls in February-end. The two have yet to sign on the dotted line."

On work front, Janhvi Kapoor just wrapped up the shoot for the Ruhi Afza with Rajkummar Rao. Though she didn’t appear on the silver screen after Dhadak but she already has few films in her kitty. Siddhant Chaturvedi will be next seen in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy’.