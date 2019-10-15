Janhvi Kapoor reveals the 'special advice' she received from her mom Sridevi

Sridevi‘s sudden demise in February 2018 shook everyone. The legendary beauty who was attending a family wedding in Dubai, traveled there with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi Kapoor while elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor stayed back in Mumbai owing to work commitments. Janhvi, who couldn’t meet her mother one final time, continues to carry her wisdom. At a recent event, she opened up on a priceless advice that Sridevi once gave her.

“My mother would always tell me, whatever you think and carry in your heart, will show on your face. So it is important for an actor to be a good person from within because the camera captures everything,” she said.

Apart from suggesting her to be true to herself, Sridevi also emphasised the importance of hard-work to her daughter, and it’s showing pretty well. After a successful debut with Dhadak, she now stands with as many as six films in her kitty. She is playing the lead role in Kargil Girl, a biopic on Gunjan Saxena, the first on-combat female pilot of Indian Air Force. She is already done shooting for Roohi Afza, a horror comedy, alongside Rajkummar Rao.

In Dostana 2, she will be appearing with Kartik Aaryan. Takht, another Karan Johar production, will also feature her in a pivotal role. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has signed Janhvi for her segment in Ghost Stories, an upcoming Netflix original film. To round it up, Bombay Girl, her first ever collaboration with father Boney Kapoor is also on its way!