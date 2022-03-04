Watch 'Jalsa' Teaser: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah's film is a captivating tale of conflict

The makers of Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah on Friday released the intriguing trailer of 'Jalsa', which is all set to release on March 18 on Amazon Prime Video.

The film also features a stellar ensemble of actors like Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla.

‘Jalsa’ is a highly engaging and captivating tale of conflict, as shown through the life of a top-line journalist and her cook. The film promises to keep you on the edge of your seat, and leave you intrigued for more.

Sharing the teaser on social media, Vidya wrote, "Get ready to uncover a story within a story! #JalsaOnPrime on 18th March, on @primevideoin Teaser out now."

Shefali also shared the teaser and wrote, "The journey to find the truth begins here! Only a few days to go for #JalsaOnPrime, 18th March @primevideoin."

Directed by Suresh Triveni, ‘Jalsa’ is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma (Abundantia Entertainment) and Suresh Triveni.

Suresh Triveni has earlier collaborated with ‘Vidya Balan’ for the critically acclaimed ‘Tumhari Sulu’, and the duo is now coming together for the second feature.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 12:44 PM IST