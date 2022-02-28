Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah come together for drama-thriller ‘Jalsa’; to release on March 18 on Prime Video

Prime Video today announced the global premiere of the much-awaited drama thriller ‘Jalsa’.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, ‘Jalsa’ is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vikram Malhotra & Shikhaa Sharma (Abundantia Entertainment) and Suresh Triveni.

The film features a stellar ensemble of actors like Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla.

‘Jalsa’ is a highly engaging and captivating tale of conflict, as shown through the life of a top-line journalist and her cook. Replete with spellbinding performances and a nerve-wracking storyline, Jalsa promises to keep you on the edge of your seat, and leave you intrigued for more.

“At Prime Video, when selecting stories, we look for authenticity and freshness. Stories that are nuanced and beyond conventional storytelling are finding viewership worldwide. In a fine blend of drama and thrill, Jalsa offers a truly differentiated story, made better by performances from a brilliant cast,” said Manish Menghani, head, content licensing, Amazon Prime Video.

“Impactful storytelling blended with engaging entertainment is at the core of what we do at Abundantia Entertainment”, Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment said.

“Jalsa is one of the most gripping and entertaining films that we’ve been a part of at T-series and I am thrilled that it is with one of our most trusted partners, Abundantia Entertainment.” Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director – T-Series added.

Suresh Triveni has earlier collaborated with ‘Vidya Balan’ for the critically acclaimed ‘Tumhari Sulu’, and the duo is now coming together for the second feature.

‘Jalsa’ will have a global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 18 in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 11:20 AM IST