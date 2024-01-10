WATCH: Ira Khan's Baby Brother Azad Sings Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka At Her Sangeet Ceremony

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got married to longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on January 3, and the entire family has now taken off to Udaipur to celebrate the couple's wedding festivities. Ira and Nupur hosted their sangeet on Tuesday evening, and Azad was seen performing a special song for his sister.

A video from the evening has now gone viral on the internet in which Aamir and his ex-wife Kiran Rao can be seen helping their son Azad sing a special song for Ira. Azad sang the song 'Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka' for Ira, and Aamir too was seen crooning it along with him.

In the video, the guests can be seen cheering for Aamir, Kiran and Azad, and Ira too did not miss the opportunity to hype her baby brother.

Meanwhile, Ira and Nupur are all set to take their pheras on Wednesday in the presence of their close friends and family members in Udaipur. The entire hotel has been decked up for them and all 170 rooms have been booked by the Khans and Shikhares.

On Monday, Ira and Nupur were seen throwing a pyjama party for the guests, wherein they danced their hearts out, and there was also a karaoke session, during which Kiran Rao was seen belting out a powerful performance.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta. The latter has been actively participating in all the functions, and she was also seen bonding with Aamir's second wife, Kiran Rao, during the wedding festivities.

On the other hand, Azad is the son of Aamir and Kiran, and he shares quite a close bond with Ira. Several photos of the young lad having fun with Ira and Nupur during the wedding festivities have also surfaced on the internet.

Post their wedding, Ira and Nupur are expected to throw a lavish reception bash for their friends in the industry at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai over the weekend.