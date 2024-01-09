Ira-Nupur Wedding: Aamir Khan's Damaad Grooves To Shah Rukh Khan's Song At Pyjama Party; Video Goes Viral

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is all set to tie the knot with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare in a traditional ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Close friends and family members of the couple jetted off to Udaipur to attend the pre-wedding festivities. On Monday evening, Ira and Nupur hosted a pyjama party and several pictures and videos from the bash have gone viral on social media platforms.

In the visuals, the couple is seen grooving to some of the most popular Bollywood songs. One of the videos shows Nupur dancing his heart out to the tune of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Lungi Dance from the movie Chennai Express. The groom-to-be is seen wearing a lungi and white t-shirt.

In another video, Ira and Nupur are spotted dancing to Rihanna’s song Don’t Stop The Music.

On Monday, several pictures from the couple's mehendi ceremony also surfaced. In the photos, Ira and Nupur are seen smiling and posing together for the camera. Several mehendi artists are seen applying henna on Ira's hands while Nupur is seen standing behind his bride-to-be.

Another candid photo shows Nupur adorably looking at Ira. Aamir's daughter was dressed in a traditional ensemble for the mehendi ceremony.

Ira and Nupur exchanged vows and registered their marriage in Mumbai on January 3 in the presence of their closed ones. On Sunday, they flew to Udaipur for a three-day celebration at the Taj Lake Palace.

According to media reports, the couple will host a sangeet ceremony on Tuesday evening. Reportedly, following their intimate wedding in Rajasthan, Ira and Nupur will host a grand reception in Mumbai, which will be star-studded affair at the NMACC in Mumbai on January 13.

Ira and Nupur got engaged in November 2023 after dating for several years. Their engagement was attended by a number of celebs.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir and his first wife Reena Dutta. They had tied the knot in 1986, and had parted ways in 2002. However, the two still share an amicable bond with each other. In 2005, the 3 Idiots actor married Kiran Rao, but they too parted ways in 2021.