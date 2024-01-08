Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Mehendi: Aamir Khan's Daughter Looks Gorgeous In White Traditional Outfit; See FIRST Photos

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is all set to tie the knot with Nupur Shikhare in a traditional ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The pre-wedding festivities are going on in full swing in the presence of Ira and Nupur's close friends and family members. Several inside pictures of their mehendi ceremony also surfaced on social media platforms on Monday (January 8).

In one of the now-viral pictures, Ira and Nupur are seen smiling and posing together for the camera. Several mehendi artists are seen applying henna on Ira's hands while Nupur is seen standing behind his bride-to-be.

Another candid photo shows Nupur adorably looking at Ira. Aamir's daughter was dressed in a traditional ensemble for the mehendi ceremony.

Take a look at some of the pictures here:

On January 3, Ira and Nupur exchanged vows and registered their marriage in Mumbai in the presence of their closed ones. On Sunday, they flew to Udaipur for a three-day celebration at the Taj Lake Palace. The couple received a special welcome from the hotel staff.

Several pictures have surfaced on social media in which Ira and Nupur are seen leaving their handprints on a white paper.

According to media reports, the couple will also have a pyjama party and their sangeet ceremony will take place on January 9.

Reportedly, following their intimate wedding in Rajasthan, Ira and Nupur will host a grand reception in Mumbai, which will be star-studded affair at the NMACC in Mumbai on January 13.

Ira and Nupur got engaged in November 2023 after dating for several years. Their engagement was attended by a number of celebs including Aamir, Ira's cousin Imran Khan, and actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who happens to be a close friend of the Khans.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir and his first wife, Reena Dutta. The two got married in 1986, but in 2002, they announced their divorce. However, they continued to remain cordial. In 2005, the 3 Idiots actor married Kiran Rao, but they too parted ways in 2021.

Both Reena and Kiran were seen going all out for Ira throughout her pre-wedding functions and they showered the bride with all their love. During the haldi ceremony, the two were even seen stepping out wearing traditional Maharashtrian nauvari sarees to honour Nupur's Marathi lineage.