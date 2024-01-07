 Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Aamir Khan Dances To PK Song Tharki Chokro With Folk Artists In Udaipur (WATCH)
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will exchange vows in a traditional ceremony on January 10, 2024.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, January 07, 2024, 08:34 PM IST
article-image
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Aamir Khan Dances To PK Song Tharki Chokro With Folk Artists In Udaipur (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, is all set to exchange vows with her longtime boyfriend, fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare, in a traditional ceremony on January 10, 2024, in Udaipur. The duo registered their marriage at Taj Lands End Bandra in Mumbai.

Ahead of the traditional wedding, a video of Aamir shaking his leg to his film PK's song Tharki Chokro is doing the rounds on social media. The actor is seen dancing with Rajasthani folk artists; his ex-wife, Kiran Rao, also accompanied him.

Check it out:

Ira and Nupur's families have reached Udaipur for the three-day long celebrations. According to the lineup, today was the arrangement of Hi-Tea for the guests which a dinner at 8 PM will later follow.

On 8th the couple will also have a pyjama party and the sangeet ceremony will take place on the 9th. The couple will be tying the knot in a traditional ceremony at the Taj Aravali Resort.

Reportedly, Ira and Nupur will be hosting a grand reception in Mumbai following their intimate wedding, which will be star-studded affair at the NMACC in Mumbai on 13th January.

The couple got engaged last year. Nupur had proposed to Ira in September last year when he went down on one knee at a sports event.

