WATCH: Fan SLAPS Prabhas After Clicking Picture With Him - Here's What Happened Next

South superstar Prabhas has millions of fans, not just in India but across the world. The actor is met with scores of fans fawning over him every day, and recently, he had a similar encounter, but it soon took a shocking turn. Prabhas' meeting with his fan was not how he must have expected it to be.

A video of the actor has now gone viral on the internet in which he can be seen walking at the airport with people gathering around him to catch one glimpse, and if lucky, to click a picture with him.

Amid the frenzy, a female fan can be seen running up to him and requesting him for a picture. The Salaar star readily obliged and he even stood and posed with the fan until she got a couple of photos with him.

However, as soon as she was done clicking the picture, she was seen jumping with joy and out of excitement, she even slapped Prabhas lightly on his cheek.

The actor too was taken aback by her action, but he did not lose his calm. Instead, he was seen laughing and teasing the fan for slapping him.

The video reportedly dates back to 2019, and it has gone viral now after it was shared by a fanpage of the actor.

Prabhas' upcoming projects

On the work front, Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his next, titled Salaar. Helmed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, the film is set to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki on Christmas this year.

In the film, the actor will be seen packing some serious punches, and it also stars Shruti Haasan.

Besides, he also has Nag Ashwin's magnum opus, Kalki 2898 AD, in the pipeline. The film, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, is touted to be tell the tale of a post-apocalyptic world.

The film is slated to hit the silver screens in 2024, and it also stars Disha Patani, Dulquer Salmaan and Kamal Haasan in key roles.

