Baahubali Producer Threatens Action Against Hyderabad Museum For Installing Prabhas' Wax Statue

South supertar Prabhas has one of the most iconic characters of Indian cinema to his name -- Baahubali. The actor's Baahubali series, which was helmed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, is one of the biggest franchise of India, and both the films of the franchise have created records of their own.

Even today, Prabhas continues to receive love for his act as Baahubali in the films, and a museum in Hyderabad recently went a notch higher by installing a statue of the actor in his Baahubali avatar.

However, this did not go down well with the makers of Baahubali, who stated that the statue was not licensed by them.

Action against Prabhas' wax statue

Several photos of the wax statue of Prabhas have now gone viral on the internet. The statue shows the actor's Baahubali look, complete with a dhoti and the trademark armour.

While fans of the actor rejoiced, the statue seemed to upset the producers of Baahubali, who threatened to take action against it.

This not an officially licensed work and was done without our permission or knowledge. We will be taking immediate steps to get this removed. https://t.co/1SDRXdgdpi — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) September 25, 2023

Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda took to his Twitter handle to state, "This not an officially licensed work and was done without our permission or knowledge. We will be taking immediate steps to get this removed (sic)."

The museum management is yet to respond to the makers.

Prabhas' upcoming movies

On the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in Salaar, which will reportedly clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki during Christmas this year.

The film also stars Shruti Haasan and it will feature Prabhas packing some serious punches.

Besides, he also has Kalki 2898 AD in the pipeline. The big-budget spectacle has been helmed by Nag Ashwin, and it also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan and Dulquer Salmaan in key roles.

The film, which is reportedly based on a post-apocalyptic world, is scheduled for a 2024 release.

