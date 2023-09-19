Parineeti Chopra Blames Prabhas' Baahubali For Meri Pyaari Bindu Failure | Photo Via Instagram.

Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in Mission Raniganj, with Akshay Kumar in the lead. In a recent interview, the actress talked about the failure of Meri Pyaari Bindu, which was released in 2017 and starred Ayushmann Khurrana.

Parineeti told Radio Nasha that Meri Pyaari Bindu failed due to Baahubai's release, and hence it did not get the love back then. The actress added that because of that film, she still gets the most love today. "And that’s what matters. There are many films like this that don’t make the numbers at that time, but they always find you," she added

Further, Parineeti said that she feels that films don’t go unnoticed, whether good or bad, as there are a few films that will not do well at the box office. However, after a few years, people watch it, and it becomes a cult movie. Sometimes there are some films that do well because they came at the right time but are probably not the best pieces of cinema.

Meanwhile, Parineeti is all set to tie the knot with Raghav Chadha on September 24, 2023, in Udaipur. The duo will also host a reception party for their friends and colleagues on September 30 at the Taj, Chandigarh. Nearly 200 guests are expected to attend the function.

