 Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha To Kickstart Wedding Festivities With A Cricket Match In Delhi: Report
It will reportedly be a Chopras vs Chadhas match

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 12:53 PM IST
Actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot on September 24 in the presence of their family members and close friends in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Just a couple of days back, their wedding invite was leaked on social media.

Several interesting and unknown details about their wedding festivities have been reported by several portals. One of the reports in ETimes stated that Parineeti and Raghav are likely to kickstart their wedding celebrations with a cricket match in Delhi.

It will reportedly be a Chopras vs Chadhas match. Other fun activities are also planned for the guests. After the match in Delhi, both Parineeti and Raghav's families will head to Udaipur for the pre-wedding festivities that will take place at the Leela Palace. The venue of the wedding ceremony is Taj Lake.

Reportedly, their wedding will have themes like 1990’s edition, Blooms & Bites, and a white-themed wedding. On the same day of the wedding, a reception will be held for their close friends and family members at 8:30 pm.

Nearly 200 guests are expected to attend the function. The couple will also hold a reception for their friends and colleagues in Chandigarh on September 30 at Taj, Chandigarh.

Several celebrities, including Parineeti's sister Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, and politicians from Delhi are expected to attend the event. 

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones. Before getting engaged, the duo remained tight-lipped about their relationship. However, they were often spotted together on several occasions. The couple was also seen together during one of the IPL matches in Delhi.

