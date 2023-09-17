Parineeti Chopra Flaunts 'R' Cap Ahead Of Wedding With Raghav Chadha

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 17, 2023

Parineeti Chopra is busy doing the final countdown for her wedding with Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha

Photo by Varinder Chawla

On Sunday, the to-be bride was seen jetting out of Mumbai and was all smiles for the paps

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Parineeti was at her casual best in a simple tank top, striped shirt and denims

Photo by Varinder Chawla

But it was her 'R' cap that stole all the limelight

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actress was seen flaunting her would-be husband Raghav's initial on her cap

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She was seen blushing as the paps teaser her and inquired about the wedding

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Parineeti and Raghav are all set to tie the knot in Udaipur on September 24

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The couple got engaged in May this year, and they are currently busy with their last minute preparations

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

WATCH: Angry Bride-To-Be Parineeti Chopra Yells At Paparazzi, Says 'Maine Nahi Bulaya'
Find out More