Parineeti Chopra Flaunts 'R' Cap Ahead Of Wedding With Raghav Chadha

September 17, 2023
Parineeti Chopra is busy doing the final countdown for her wedding with Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha
Photo by Varinder Chawla
On Sunday, the to-be bride was seen jetting out of Mumbai and was all smiles for the paps
Parineeti was at her casual best in a simple tank top, striped shirt and denims
But it was her 'R' cap that stole all the limelight
The actress was seen flaunting her would-be husband Raghav's initial on her cap
She was seen blushing as the paps teaser her and inquired about the wedding
Parineeti and Raghav are all set to tie the knot in Udaipur on September 24
The couple got engaged in May this year, and they are currently busy with their last minute preparations
