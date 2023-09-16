WATCH: Angry Bride-To-Be Parineeti Chopra Yells At Paparazzi, Says 'Maine Nahi Bulaya'

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is currently busy with the last minute preparations for her wedding with Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha. At the same time, she has also been moving around the city to promote her upcoming film Mission Raniganj with Akshay Kumar.

And amid all the hustle, the actress was seen losing her cool at a paparazzi on Saturday, after he reached her location to click her pictures.

Parineeti was seen scolding a photographer, telling him that he was not invited at the venue.

Read Also Bride-To-Be Parineeti Chopra Glows As She Promotes Mission Raniganj With Akshay Kumar

Parineeti Chopra gets angry at paps

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet, in which the actress can be seen getting out of her car and storming in while yelling at the paparazzi.

"Nahi bulaya maine aapko yaha", she can be heard scolding the paps, while zooming past then.

She was then seen turning around and asking the paps to turn their cameras off. "Ab bas kijiye please, I request you."

The paps were then seen obliging and leaving the actress to herself.

Parineeti-Raghav's wedding

Meanwhile, Parineeti is all set to tie the knot with Raghav Chadha in a grand ceremony in Udaipur on September 24. Their pre-wedding festivities, complete with haldi, sangeet and mehendi ceremonies, will be held at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. The wedding will take place at Taj Lake.

Parineeti and Raghav's wedding invite had gone viral recently, which mentioned that the latter's baraat procession will leave from Taj Lake at 2 pm, followed by a "pearl white Indian wedding".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Parineeti's vidai is scheduled to be held at 6:30 pm on September 24.

Some of the biggest names from showbiz and political circles are expected to attend Parineeti and Raghav's wedding. While Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will represent the ladkiwale, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other VVIPs might attend the wedding from Raghav's side.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)