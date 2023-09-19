WATCH: Bride-To-Be Parineeti Chopra's Mumbai Residence Lit Up Ahead Of Wedding With Raghav Chadha

Ahead of her marriage with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra's home in Mumbai has been lit up as the wedding celebrations are all set to begin.

A video shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani on Instagram shows a glimpse of Parineeti's house. It showed her high-rise apartment all lit up.

The post was captioned, "Light Pari ke Ghar pe".

The 'Kesari' actress is in Delhi. She reached the national capital on Sunday and preparations for their wedding celebrations have already begun.

The duo is reportedly set to leave for Udaipur for the main wedding functions scheduled on September 23 and 24. On September 24, the couple will get married at the luxurious The Leela Palace.

