Who Was Victoria Jones? Know About Actor Tommy Lee Jones Daughter Found Dead At San Francisco Hotel

Victoria Jones, daughter of Oscar-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones, has reportedly passed away after being found unresponsive at a luxury hotel in San Francisco on New Year’s Day. She was 34.

According to multiple media reports, she was discovered in a hallway of the Fairmont San Francisco in the early hours of January 1, 2026. The hotel staff alerted emergency services after a medical emergency was reported shortly before 3 am.

Who was Victoria Jones?

Victoria was the daughter of Tommy Lee Jones, 79, and his former wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. The former couple also share a son, Austin Jones, who is 43. Victoria largely stayed out of the public eye in recent years but had brief exposure to the entertainment industry during her early life.

Following in her father’s footsteps, she appeared in small roles as a child, including a cameo in Men in Black II (2002). She also featured in The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada (2005), a critically acclaimed film directed by Tommy Lee Jones. In addition to film, she made an appearance on the popular television series One Tree Hill.

Victoria Jones' death

The San Francisco Fire Department confirmed that it received a call at approximately 2:52 am regarding a person in medical distress at the hotel. In a statement to Us Weekly, the department said paramedics arrived at the scene, assessed the individual, and pronounced her dead.

The statement further noted that the San Francisco Police Department and the medical examiner’s office were subsequently notified.

Sources quoted by NBC Bay Area said the woman was found in a hotel corridor early Thursday morning. Authorities have indicated that there were no immediate signs of foul play. The cause of death remains unclear at this stage, and further details are awaited pending the completion of the investigation.