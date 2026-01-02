Hrithik Roshan Shares Inside Photos From Cousin Eshaan's Wedding, Pens Heartfelt Congratulatory Note For Newlyweds

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan gave fans a glimpse into an intimate family celebration as he shared inside photos from his cousin Eshaan Roshan’s wedding. Taking to social media on Friday (January 2), the actor posted several moments from the joyous occasion and accompanied them with a heartfelt congratulatory note for Eshaan and his bride, Aishwarya.

In his emotional message, Hrithik expressed how special Eshaan’s presence has been in his life, going far beyond their familial bond. Calling him a rare and exceptional individual, the actor wrote that Eshaan has enriched not just his life, but also the lives of everyone in the family in countless ways.

"My dear Eshu , your presence in my life goes beyond blood and family. You are a rare and exceptional human being, one that adds to my life and to the lives of everyone in this family in more ways than you can imagine and in more ways than what we your family can consciously list out," he wrote.

Hrithik also reflected on Eshaan’s professional journey, praising his growth as a filmmaker over the years.

"Over the course of the last few years I have seen you evolve into a deeply committed, passionate film maker. I see the strength in your silences, the power in your gentleness, and your relentless pursuit to find your place under the sun inspires me," Hrithik added.

Describing Eshaan as a “giant on the inside,” Hrithik encouraged him to embrace his inner strength and never shy away from his potential. He went on to call Eshaan not just a cousin, but one of the best brothers and partners in his life.

Extending his wishes to the newly married couple, Hrithik wrote that as Eshaan and Aishwarya embark on their journey as husband and wife, he hopes they find as much fulfillment in their personal lives as they do in their professional pursuits. He noted that both worlds come with their own challenges and rewards, and expressed confidence that Eshaan would enjoy mastering the balance between the two.

Welcoming Aishwarya into the Roshan family, Hrithik showered her with praise, describing her as beautiful both inside and out. He added that he is looking forward to getting to know her better in the years to come.

Soon after Hrithik shared the post, fans congratulated the newlyweds.