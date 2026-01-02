Disha Patani & Arshad Warsi's Viral Goa Video Sparks Frenzy, Fans Wonder 'Asneer Grover Hai Kya?'– Watch

Disha Patani & Arshad Warsi | Instagram/Reddit

A video of Disha Patani and Arshad Warsi is currently going viral on the internet. In the clip, Disha is seen sitting next to a man who has his arm around her.

A user uploaded the video on a Reddit thread with title "Disha Patani spotted with Arshad Warsi at Goa Calangute Beach. Any idea who is that guy who has his hands around her?" Soon everyone started wondering who the person beside Disha is in the video. A user joked in the comment section, "Asneer Grover hai kya (sic)." One wondered, "I think that's Arshad's son. Why is everyone thinking he's weird or a creep without the guy doing a single thing to give us that idea?"

In the video, the girl who is sitting beside Arshad is speculated to be his daughter Zene Zoe Warsi. She smiled and waved as they were recorded.

Are Disha Patani & Arshad Warsi Shooting A Film Together?

As per reports, Disha Patani and Arshad Warsi will be seen together in the upcoming movie Welcome to the Jungle, also known as Welcome 3. The comedy‑action entertainer stars a huge ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rajpal Yadav and many others, making it one of Bollywood’s most ambitious multi‑starrer films. Welcome to the Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan and is aiming for a theatrical release in 2026 after several schedule updates, with shooting taking place in various locations including Kashmir and international spots. The recent viral video has sparked speculation that Disha and Arshad may be in Goa for parts of the film’s shoot, fueling excitement among fans ahead of its release.

Who Is Disha Patani Dating?

Disha Patani is rumoured to be dating a model and a fitness enthusiast Aleksandar Alex Ilic. He is a fitness coach and also a model and an actor. Aleksandar and Disha are often seen posting pictures together on social media. Recently, they celebrated New Year together with Aleksandar uploading the picture with the caption "New year vibes." The duo were also accompanied by Disha's best friend Mouni Roy.