Watch Deepika Padukone mysteriously 'part ways' with designer bag

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone on Wednesday left her fans bewildered when she "parted ways" with a designer bag at the same time teasing about something new coming up! A notable name in the Bollywood and Hollywood industry, Deepika is always up with amusing ways to arouse fans' curiosity and yet again she hinted at something intriguing cooking up.

"Listen," the actor said in the video she shared on Instagram.

She continued saying, "I know we've had an amazing time." While it was unclear as to what or who the actor has been talking to in the clip, she ended with, "It's time for us to part ways," and kissed her lavender hued hand bag while bidding adieu to the piece.