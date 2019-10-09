Deepika, PV Sindhu, Kiran Mazumdar radiate confidence on Femina's anniversary special cover

While Deepika is seen clad in a Brown satin slip dress paired with a tan-colored overcoat at the center, ace shuttler Sindu has put on a beige dress with a Mahogany linen shirt dress put on it.

Biocon chairperson Kiran who stands left to the actor is featured acing the professional attire in a beige dress and a tangerine jacket! The 'Om Shanti Om' debutant shared the power-packed cover on Instagram.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen as husband Ranveer Singh's reel wife in the upcoming sports drama '83', where the latter will be seen playing ace cricketer Kapil Dev. The film is being co-produced by her.

The actor will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial 'Chhapaak,' playing the role of an acid attack survivor alongside Vikrant Massey. It is hitting theatres on January 10 next year.