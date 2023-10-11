WATCH: CISF Official Refuses To Let Disha Patani Enter Mumbai Airport Without Showing Aadhaar Card

Bollywood actress Disha Patani was seen flying off to an undisclosed location on Wednesday morning, and as the actress tried to enter the Mumbai airport, she was stopped by the CISF personnel deployed at the gate until she showed her Aadhaar card.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which Disha can be seen reaching the airport and interacting with the paparazzi before going inside.

She posed for the paparazzi, and proceeded to show her tickets and boarding pass to the official at the security check. However, the official refused to let the actress go inside without seeing her valid identification card.

In the video, Disha can be seen looking for her handbag and fishing out the Aadhaar card from it. Only after showing it to the official was she allowed to enter the airport.

As soon as the video went viral, a number of people took to the comments section to laud the guard for not being lenient with Disha just because she was an actress. They also stated that since the rule is the same for everyone, celebs should keep their ID cards handy and not expect to get a leeway at airports.

Disha's upcoming projects

On the work front, Disha will be next seen in Nag Ashwin's much-anticipated Kalki 2898 AD.

The film features Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead, and it also has Amitabh Bachchan playing a key role. If the teaser is to go by, the film seems to be based on a post-apocalyptic world and a man who emerges to be a messiah for the survivors.

Kalki 2898 AD is scheduled to hit the silver screens in 2024. It also features Dulquer Salmaan and Kamal Haasan in special roles.

