Disha Patani Sizzles In Textured Calvin Klein Bikini; See Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 27, 2023
Bollywood actress Disha Patani once again stuns the internet with a steamy bikini glimpse, showcasing her irresistible allure.
Showcasing the Perfect Physique, she flaunts her toned body in a textured Calvin Klein bikini along with a crisp white shirt.
This glimpse captures her in a series of alluring poses, set against a backdrop of glistening wet floors, igniting the heat quotient.
The camera sensually captures Disha's moves, leaving just enough to the imagination. Her flirtatious water splashing adds an artistic yet seductive touch.
The stills have gone viral, sparking an outpour of comments from fans and followers.
On the personal front, Disha is linked with model friend Aleksandar Alex Ilic, but neither has addressed the speculation.
After she shared her look in bikini, Disha's fans showered her with adoration, dropping comments like "No one is Hotter than you" and flooding the post with red-heart and fire emojis.
Disha Patani's ability to captivate audiences with her seductive charm makes her a sensational star both on and off the screen.
