Watch: 'Chhota Mohammad Rafi' from Kozhikode has the internet awestruck struck

A singer named Saurav Kishan is internet's new music sensation, courtesy to his soulful voice, which is reminding the internet of legendary Bollywood singer Mohammad Rafi.
Kishan, who hails from Kozhikode, is locally as known as Chhota Rafi. The young artist, who had performed at the Rafi Night 2019 in Kochi, has shared several videos of himself singing some iconic tracks of Mohammad Rafi.
His latest video recently went viral on the internet and left netizens surprised.
Check it out here:
After his video was shared on the micro-blogging site, twitterati took to the comments section to shower praises.
"Saurav,you are outstanding.. Wah wah wah.. Loved your voice and you do remind of rafi saab ,not just for the texture of your voice but your smiling face. Rafi saab used to always have a pleasant smile while singing.
Beautiful my friend," commented a user on his video.
Another wrote, "Just subscribed to him on you tube. What a voice closest to Rafi Saab. Just superb."
"Yes.... He is blessed with an amazing voice... Very close to Rafi Saheb!!! I am a Big Rafi fan.... What an amazing voice!!!" wrote a user.
Check out his other videos here:
Iconic singer Mohammad Rafi, who is known for famous numbers like “Chaudhrin ka chand ho”, “Kya hua tera wada”, “Aadmi musaafir hai” and “Maine poocha chand se”, passed away in 1980, following a heart attack.
