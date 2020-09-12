Watch: 'Chhota Mohammad Rafi' from Kozhikode has the internet awestruck struck

A singer named Saurav Kishan is internet's new music sensation, courtesy to his soulful voice, which is reminding the internet of legendary Bollywood singer Mohammad Rafi.

Kishan, who hails from Kozhikode, is locally as known as Chhota Rafi. The young artist, who had performed at the Rafi Night 2019 in Kochi, has shared several videos of himself singing some iconic tracks of Mohammad Rafi.

His latest video recently went viral on the internet and left netizens surprised.

Check it out here: