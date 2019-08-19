Zomato delivery boy sings Gori Tera Gaon Bada Pyara on Guwahati customer's request, video goes viral

New Delhi: A Zomato delivery boy's soulful rendition of Bollywood number "Gori Tera Gaon Bada Pyara" has gone viral on Facebook after it was shared by a customer.

Pranjit Haloi took the social media by storm with the "Chitchor" song just days after another video of a woman at a West Bengal railway station singing Lata Mangeshkar's popular 1972 track "Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai" from "Shor" made headlines. According to media reports, the video was posted by Anirban Chakraborty who ordered food from the food-delivery platform earlier this week.