WATCH: Bobby Deol Keeps Calm As Fans Mob Him At Mumbai Airport | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, currently in the spotlight, is warmly acknowledging the love coming from various parts of the world for his role in 'Animal,' which premiered in theaters on December 1. On Thursday night, he was clicked by the paparazzi stationed at Mumbai Airport. However, as he tried to reach his car, the actor was mobbed by a sea of fans who gathered around him, hounding him for selfies. Despite all the hullabaloo, Bobby did not lose his calm and patiently allowed his fans to take pictures with him and slowly proceeded towards his car. Watch the video below.

Bobby was seen in yet another stylish avatar as he rocked a black sleeveless hoodie with blue ripped jeans and a black beanie. His toned physique and a loving smile for the cameras were unmissable. Needless to say, admirers of the actor are constantly on their keypads commenting on social media about how he rightfully deserves all the attention that was due for many years.

Last month, Bobby expressed his gratitude after receiving praise despite playing a menacing antagonist in 'Animal'. "Guys thank you so much. God has been very kind. Itna pyaar mila is film ke liye. Aisa lag rha hai main sapna dekh raha hun. (The film is receiving a lot of love...It feels like I am dreaming," he said with folded hands. He was seen getting teary-eyed possibly reflecting on his journey and the film's success.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Shakti Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri. Bobby made waves with his entry song 'Jamal Kudu' a remake of the Iranian song 'Jamaal Jamaaloo'.

Bobby, who rose to fame in the 90s petered out in the late 2000s. He returned after a long break in 2018 with 'Race 3' and garnered fame on OTT with the web series ‘Aashram’. However, it was ‘Love Hostel’ that saw him play a silent assassin named Dagar, which could be the reason for his casting in ‘Animal’.