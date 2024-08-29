 WATCH: Beena Antony Reveals Truth Behind Hugging Malayalam Actor Siddique In Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWATCH: Beena Antony Reveals Truth Behind Hugging Malayalam Actor Siddique In Viral Video

WATCH: Beena Antony Reveals Truth Behind Hugging Malayalam Actor Siddique In Viral Video

Beena Antony stated the video is of the time when she met Siddique at the meeting after the passing of his son, Sappy

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 08:08 PM IST
article-image

Actress Beena Antony recently gave her clarifications over a viral video, that showcases her Malayalam actor Siddique. Sharing a video on her social media, the actress explained that the video circulated during the AMMA meeting was misleading.

She stated the video is of the time when she met Siddique at the meeting after the passing of his son, Sappy. She also said that she has known his son during his childhood days, and the actor has always called her sister.

The Malayalam film industry is facing a severe crisis because of the mass resignation witnessed in AMMA. Soon after Siddique's video went viral and clarified that Beena spoke about it on her social media and said, "I am posting this video to clarify that issue. All my colleagues had gone to Siddique’s house when his son died. I couldn’t go as I was down with a fever. I met him later at the AMMA meeting. I went and spoke to him and that visuals are circulating now. I have known Sappy since I was very young. Saw him and his brother going together recently and it was on that day I saw him last."

She further stated, "The sorrow of death is understood only when it happens in the life of every person. When my father died, Siddique had called and consoled me. He sees me as his sister. An allegation has been levelled against him."

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: Love-Struck Gajraj Escapes With 6 Female Elephants In Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Found After 15-Day Search
Uttar Pradesh: Love-Struck Gajraj Escapes With 6 Female Elephants In Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Found After 15-Day Search
Global Fintech Fest 2024: PM Modi To Visit Maharashtra On August 30; Lay Foundation Stone Of Vadhvan Port & Other Key Projects
Global Fintech Fest 2024: PM Modi To Visit Maharashtra On August 30; Lay Foundation Stone Of Vadhvan Port & Other Key Projects
Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Government To Host Mega E-Auction For Industrial And Commercial Plots On September 13
Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Government To Host Mega E-Auction For Industrial And Commercial Plots On September 13
Navi Mumbai: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Vadhvan Port And Unveil ₹757 Crore Fisheries Projects On August 30
Navi Mumbai: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Vadhvan Port And Unveil ₹757 Crore Fisheries Projects On August 30
Read Also
Mollywood #MeToo Movement: Usha Reveals Slapping Malayalam Actor After He Misbehaved With Her In...
article-image

Beena also feels that Siddique should be punished if he has made any mistake. In the video, she is just consoling his sorrows and nothing more than that; it is a farewell. She also stated, "This is the case, and this is what is being twisted and made into a troll."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

R Madhavan Says 'Main Nervous Ho Raha Hu' As Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Re-Releases In Theatres After...

R Madhavan Says 'Main Nervous Ho Raha Hu' As Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Re-Releases In Theatres After...

Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Ex-Punjab MP For Disgusting 'Rape Experience' Comment: 'This Patriarchal...

Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Ex-Punjab MP For Disgusting 'Rape Experience' Comment: 'This Patriarchal...

WATCH: Beena Antony Reveals Truth Behind Hugging Malayalam Actor Siddique In Viral Video

WATCH: Beena Antony Reveals Truth Behind Hugging Malayalam Actor Siddique In Viral Video

'Covered It Up For Movies': Vijay Varma On Suffering From Vitiligo & How It Bothered Him

'Covered It Up For Movies': Vijay Varma On Suffering From Vitiligo & How It Bothered Him

Mollywood #MeToo Movement: Usha Reveals Slapping Malayalam Actor After He Misbehaved With Her In...

Mollywood #MeToo Movement: Usha Reveals Slapping Malayalam Actor After He Misbehaved With Her In...