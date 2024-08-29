WATCH: Beena Antony Reveals Truth Behind Hugging Malayalam Actor Siddique In Viral Video

Actress Beena Antony recently gave her clarifications over a viral video, that showcases her Malayalam actor Siddique. Sharing a video on her social media, the actress explained that the video circulated during the AMMA meeting was misleading.

She stated the video is of the time when she met Siddique at the meeting after the passing of his son, Sappy. She also said that she has known his son during his childhood days, and the actor has always called her sister.

The Malayalam film industry is facing a severe crisis because of the mass resignation witnessed in AMMA. Soon after Siddique's video went viral and clarified that Beena spoke about it on her social media and said, "I am posting this video to clarify that issue. All my colleagues had gone to Siddique’s house when his son died. I couldn’t go as I was down with a fever. I met him later at the AMMA meeting. I went and spoke to him and that visuals are circulating now. I have known Sappy since I was very young. Saw him and his brother going together recently and it was on that day I saw him last."

She further stated, "The sorrow of death is understood only when it happens in the life of every person. When my father died, Siddique had called and consoled me. He sees me as his sister. An allegation has been levelled against him."

Beena also feels that Siddique should be punished if he has made any mistake. In the video, she is just consoling his sorrows and nothing more than that; it is a farewell. She also stated, "This is the case, and this is what is being twisted and made into a troll."