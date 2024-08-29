Mollywood #MeToo Movement: Usha Reveals Slapping Malayalam Actor After He Misbehaved With Her In Elevator

Usha |

Malayalam actress Usha's shocking revelation after the wave of the #MeToo movement has grabbed the headlines. She talked about an incident on how a senior star misbehaved with her during a project she was shooting with him and Mohanlal in 1992. During a press meet in Kannur, Kerala, she expressed how an actor misbehaved with her in an elevator, and she raised her voice against him.

She also revealed losing a lot of work during that, and she also shared the incident with Mohanlal, who supported her. Usha revealed that a show was happening in Bahrain, and after that, she wanted to go to the airport as Mohanlal asked everyone to bring their belongings to the hall so they could gather and chat.

"Monisha, Revathi, Sukumari, and others were also there. I took my luggage and got into the elevator. The actor was in the elevator as well. He asked if we were going down. I happily got into the elevator. As soon as the door closed, he behaved very inappropriately with me. I hit him. By then, the elevator reached the next floor," she stated.

She was working on Gulf in 1992 when the said senior actor made a move on her in the elevator. She furthermore shared how Sukumari sensed that something happened in her in the lift.

Usha revealed, “Actor Sukumari also got into the elevator and asked what the problem was. I told her what had happened and said I would inform everyone. Lalettan (Mohanlal) came and inquired about the incident, and I told him everything. Both Lalettan and Sukumari comforted me and said that I had reacted appropriately. That’s when the problems started. I informed the organisation about it, and they began labelling me as arrogant. They also said I was someone who pointed fingers at superstars. Eventually, I stopped getting movie offers."