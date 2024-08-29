Junior Artist Accuses Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal-Starrer Bro Daddy's AD Mansoor Rasheed Of Raping Her, Clicking Nude Photos

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal in a still from Bro Daddy |

As the Malayalam film industry grapples with the findings of the sensational Hema report, another artist has opened up on being sexually assaulted on the sets of her film. A junior artist recently accused the assistant director of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal's 2022 film Bro Daddy of raping and blackmailing her with nude pictures.

The incident dates back to 2021, and as per reports, the junior artist was a part of a wedding scene in the film, which is how she came across the assistant director, identified as Mansoor Rasheed.

The victim stated that while she was on the set, Mansoor offered her a chance to be a part of more scenes in the film and under the same pretext, took her to a hotel room where the film's crew was staying. She claimed that he then spiked her drink and raped her when she was intoxicated.

Later, Mansoor allegedly clicked the victim's nude photos and demanded money to not share the pictures online. She claimed that Rasheed blackmailed and extorted money from her several times using the nude pictures.

The victim has now filed a complaint with the Hyderabad police, and while a case has been registered, Mansoor is nowhere to be found. The complainant alleged that politicians helped Rasheed flee the town.

The cast and crew members of Bro Daddy are yet to respond to the allegations.

With the shocking Hema report exposé, several Malayalam actors and filmmakers have come under the scanner after they were accused of sexual harassment, abuse and other wrongdoings at their workplace. The entire Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) was dissolved on August 27 after Mohanlal resigned as its president along with all the members of the executive committee.