 WATCH: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Flag Off Marathon From Atal Setu In Mumbai
The 5-km marathon which is said to be the first of its kind event organised over the sea

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Sunday, February 18, 2024, 10:29 AM IST
article-image

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff flagged off L&T Sea Bridge Marathon from Atal Setu Bridge in Mumbai on Sunday morning.

The 5-km marathon which is said to be the first of its kind event organised over the sea, witnessed participation from a large number of people.

The Atal Setu bridge (Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) was used as the track for the marathon.

Entry of vehicles on the bridge was also restricted for the event.

Akshay and Tiger, the ace actors are gearing up for their next project 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

article-image

Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals.

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

article-image

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's official teaser which received a good response from the fans.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Ajay Devgn's period sports drama film 'Maidaan'.

