Akshay Kumar Reaches Abu Dhabi Amid Tight Security For BAPS Hindu Mandir Inauguration Ceremony (WATCH)

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar reached BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on later on Wednesday (February 14). A video of the actor arriving at the venue in traditional outfit has surfaced on social media.

In the video, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor is seen wearing an off-white printed kurta. He was all smiles as he made his way into the temple amid tight security.

Check out the video here:

VIDEO | Actor Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) arrives at the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, which will be inaugurated by PM Modi later today. pic.twitter.com/S7JMmH53AE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 14, 2024

PM Modi will inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi later today. "The BAPS temple will be an enduring tribute to the values of harmony, peace and tolerance, which both India and the UAE share," the PM said.

BAPS stands for a socio-spiritual Hindu faith deeply entrenched in the Vedas, initiated by Bhagwan Swaminarayan in the late 18th century and officially founded in 1907 by Shastriji Maharaj.

The proposition for a Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi emerged during PM Modi's inaugural visit to the UAE in 2015, following which the government designated land for the construction of the temple.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is gearing up for the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on Eid 2024.

His much-awaited film, Sarfira, with Radhika Madan will release in July 12. The film, which is a Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, will clash with John Abraham's Vedaa

He also has Welcome To Jungle with 20 other co-stars in the pipeline.



