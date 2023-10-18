WATCH: Akshay Kumar Gets Stuck In Trees During Boat Ride With Daughter Nitara |

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is currently spending some quality time with his family post the release of Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, shared a video of boat riding with daughter Nitara. However, the adventure hit a natural roadblock when Nitara accidentally paddled their boat into trees around the lake.

Akshay shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “So I let my daughter steer the paddle boat…and then this happened.”

Actor Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They also have a son named Aarav, who was born in 2002.

On her 11th birthday last month, Akshay posted a clip in which the father-daughter duo can be seen walking on the beach hand-in-hand with a mesmerizing backdrop. Sharing the video, he wrote, “I’ve never understood why daughters grow up so fast. My little baby who used to hold my hand to take baby steps will soon be a young lady, with the whole world to conquer. I am incredibly proud of you and your creative mind, Nitara. Other kids want to visit Disneyland, you want to create one. Spread your wings, sunshine… I and your mother will always try to be the wind beneath them. Happy Birthday my princess.”

Akshay's latest film Mission Raniganj was released in theatres on October 6. It also stars Parineeti Chopra and is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai.

Meanwhile, Akshay will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama Soorarai Pottru which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024. It stars Radhika Madan. He also has an action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff and a comedy film 'Housefull 5' in his kitty. He will also be seen in Sky Force which stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, as well as Welcome To The Jungle.

