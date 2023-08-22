WATCH: Aamir Khan's Ex-Wives Reena Dutta & Kiran Rao Spotted At Book Launch In Mumbai | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's cousin and director Mansoor Khan who directed his 1988 superhit debut Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, launched a new book One: The Story of the Ultimate Myth at Title Waves, Bandra, Mumbai. The event was attended by Aamir, his son Junaid, as well as ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. The two ladies even posed together for the paparazzi.

Watch the video below.

In 2021, Aamir and Kiran announced that they were getting a divorce after 15 years of marriage. They share a son Azad Rao together. The duo met on the sets of Lagaan where Kiran worked as an assistant director. After spending some time together, the two got hitched on December 28, 2005. Aamir and Kiran welcomed Azad through surrogacy in 2011.

Their joint statement read, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy, and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect, and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other."

"We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about," it further read.

"A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well-wishers for good wishes and blessings and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey," the statement concluded.

Prior to that, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta but got divorced after 16 years of marriage in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and a son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chadha. It is the official Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. The movie, directed by Advait Chandan, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya.