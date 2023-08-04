WATCH: Aamir Khan Attends Late Nitin Desai's Funeral, Says 'I Wish He Had Not Done This'

Bollywood fraternity was left in shock as they bid farewell to the talented and National Award-winning art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai. The funeral took place at ND Studios in Karjat, Raigad district, where close friends, colleagues, and family gathered to pay their last respects.

Among those who attended the last rites was the versatile actor, Aamir Khan, who stood out as one of the few Bollywood celebrities present to bid adieu to Nitin. The art director, who had worked on iconic films such as 'Lagaan' and 'Devdas', passed away at the age of 57, leaving a void in the hearts of those who knew him.

AAMIR KHAN REACTS TO NITIN DESAI'S TRAGIC DEMISE

When asked about the limited number of attendees at the funeral, Aamir Khan empathetically stated that there could have been various reasons behind the absence of some individuals. He emphasized that Nitin occupied a special place in everyone's heart, and offered his condolences to the grieving family.

"This is very shocking news," Aamir expressed with deep sorrow. "I'm not able to understand it happened. I can’t believe it. I wish he had not done this & reached out for help instead. But what can be said in such a tragic situation, it is very difficult to understand what has happened. It is very sad. We have lost someone who was very talented."

BIG OR SMALL - NITIN DESAI SUPPORTED ALL KIND OF FILMS

Indeed, Nitin's talent and passion for his craft were evident to all who had the privilege of working with him. Directors like Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Madhur Bhandarkar, who also attended the funeral, spoke highly of Nitin's contributions to the world of cinema. Madhur Bhandarkar, in particular, reflected on Nitin's unwavering support for diverse films and how he elevated the role of art directors in the industry.

"He always lent his support to all kinds of films, big, small, regional. He elevated things for art directors & will always be remembered for his great body of work," Madhur Bhandarkar told media.

The mourning extended beyond just the film directors, as actors Sonali Kulkarni and Subodh Bhave also came to offer their heartfelt condolences to Nitin's family.

As the last rites concluded, the industry mourned the loss of a true artistic genius. Nitin Chandrakant Desai's work will continue to inspire and leave an indelible mark on Indian cinema. The outpouring of love and remembrance from those he touched in the industry is a testament to his talent and the impact he had on the lives of those around him.

In this time of grief, the entire Bollywood community stands united in cherishing Nitin's memory and offering support to his grieving family. May his soul rest in peace.

